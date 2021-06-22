Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $219.66 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $219,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $670.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $624.25. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

