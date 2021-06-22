Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $256.14 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,036,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $256,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

