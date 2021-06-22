Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 17,218 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $235,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

CPRT stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.