Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 42,863 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $201,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

