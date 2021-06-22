Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($163.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

