Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.95 million to $307.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

