Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.95 million to $307.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.