Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.