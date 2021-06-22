Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 823.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

