Beam Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.63 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Beam has a total market cap of $32.25 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 47% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,684,400 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.