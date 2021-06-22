Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 260,805 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after buying an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,819,598. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

