Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $29,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 318,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 985.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. 5,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,773. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,494 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

