Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,240 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $270,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

