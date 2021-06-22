Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,574 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 983,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 17,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,345. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

