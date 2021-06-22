Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,355 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,355 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Magna International worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. 32,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,926. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.47. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

