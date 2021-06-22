Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $4,721,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

