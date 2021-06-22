Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRFY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. 15,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

