Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $167,127.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00115263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00156785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,311.73 or 0.99699929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.