Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in General Electric by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

