Bessemer Securities LLC Invests $481,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

