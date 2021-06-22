Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $623,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $283.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

