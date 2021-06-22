Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Comerica Bank grew its position in Beyond Meat by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.