BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 98,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.