Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $440.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.76. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

