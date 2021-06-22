BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Sells $2,152,150.00 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 282,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,385. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

