Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $2,518,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.85. 35,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,207. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

