Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

BIRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

