Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

