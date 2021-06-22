Bitcloud One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $460,722.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.39 or 1.00013801 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00301190 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.08 or 0.00710794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.00364012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,850,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

