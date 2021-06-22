Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $8.62 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.62 billion and $2.75 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $459.23 or 0.01367189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00362526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000647 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,770,438 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.