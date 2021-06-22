BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,768.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $6,768.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001213 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,676,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,464,595 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

