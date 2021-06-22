BlackRock Inc. Acquires 232,504 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $65,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

