BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 563,194 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 563,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,657,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $54,478,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,726,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $22,114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $141.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

