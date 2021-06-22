BlackRock Inc. Has $67.20 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.57% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $67,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

BSAC stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.