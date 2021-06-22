BlackRock Inc. Has $69.04 Million Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.51% of Alphatec worth $69,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

