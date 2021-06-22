BlackRock Inc. Sells 240,326 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,326 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.30% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $66,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

