BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,171 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6,578.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKT opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

