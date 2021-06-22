Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint by 48.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

