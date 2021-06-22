Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

