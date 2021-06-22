Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.83 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $321.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.07 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

