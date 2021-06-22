Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

IWO opened at $304.12 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.40 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

