Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,951 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

