BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,797 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $816,139.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

