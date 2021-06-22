BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

