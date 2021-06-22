BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold a total of 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

