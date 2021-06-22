BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,183 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,731,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IIIV opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

