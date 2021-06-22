Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

BAH stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

