Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 71.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,903 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.