Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 38,835 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
