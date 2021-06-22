Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 38,835 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 255.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.