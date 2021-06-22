Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $382.50 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

