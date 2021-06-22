Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

