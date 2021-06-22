BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.71 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.170-0.180 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. 1,457,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,243. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.